Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov during their Men's Singles Match on day two at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 4, 2017. | AP

LONDON: Roger Federer began his campaign for a record eighth Wimbledon title with ease on Tuesday when opponent Alexander Dolgopolov quit with an injury in the second set.

Third seed Federer was 6-3, 3-0 ahead when the Ukrainian retired from the first round match on Centre Court with an ankle injury after just 43 minutes.

Federer will face either Dusan Lajovic of Serbia or Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last 32.