ILKLEY: Veteran tennis star Leander Paes warmed up for the Wimbledon championships by winning the Aegon Ilkley Challenger trophy with Canadian partner Adil Shamasdin, following a come-from-behind win over Brydan Klien and Joe Salisbury, here today.

Top seeded Paes and Shamasdin rallied to beat the local wild card pair 2-6 6-2 10-8 in the summit clash of the Euro 127,000 grass court event.

Interestingly, both the teams broke each other twice and won 52 points each in the 66 minute match.

It is third title of the season for Paes on the ATP Challenger Tour and second with Shamasdin. The 45-year-old Indian had won the Tallahassee Challenger with American partner Scott Lipksy in April.

His first title of the season had come in Leon, Mexico with Shamasdin in March.