Denis Shapovalov of Canada waves after Kyle Edmund retired hurt from their US Open fixture (File | AP)

NEW YORK: So, Denis Shapovalov, do tell: It can't really be the case that 18-year-olds like yourself never get tired, right?

"No, it's true. We don't," the Canadian joked Friday after becoming the youngest man to reach the U.S. Open's fourth round since Michael Chang in 1989.

Shapovalov needed to go through three qualifying matches just to get into the main draw at Flushing Meadows, so he has played half-dozen time in an 11-day span.

"It's been a long ride," said Shapovalov, who was born in Israel to Russian parents and moved when he was a baby to Canada. "It feels like I have been here a month already."

There will be a first-time Grand Slam finalist at the U.S. Open now that 2014 champion Marin Cilic exited in the third round — and the entertaining-on-court, engaging-off-it Shapovalov is one of those who still have a shot at getting that far.

Just 2 1/2 months after his runner-up finish at Wimbledon, the No. 5-seeded Cilic bowed out with 80 unforced errors in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Not much later, Shapovalov advanced when Kyle Edmund of Britain stopped playing in the fourth set because of an injured neck.

"It's never great to win this way," Shapovalov said. "Hopefully, it's nothing too serious."