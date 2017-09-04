Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, returns a shot from Paolo Lorenzi, of Italy, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. | AP

NEW YORK: South Africa's Kevin Anderson reached the US Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 win over Italy's Paolo Lorenzi.

Anderson, who also made the last eight in 2015, will face either Sam Querrey of the United States or Mischa Zverev of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

"I really imposed my game at the start," said Anderson. "But Paolo never gives up, he runs for everything.

"I had to dig really deep."

Anderson went into the match not having been broken in 43 service games but that run came to an end in the second set.