1345 days is a long time in sport. Careers can be made, broken or destroyed during that timeframe. Or completely rejuvenated, as Rafa Nadal learned.It had been those many days since his last hard court title (Doha in 2014), when he faced up to Kevin Anderson’s serve in the first set.

That streak was over 147 minutes later as the Spaniard coasted to victory in the US Open final. The win, his 16th at a Major, has also reopened the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate, two months after Roger Federer won his 19th.

While that will be background noise between now and Melbourne 2018, the way Nadal has reprogrammed his software as well as hardware after two injury-hit years is the story. So much so that 2017 is already being talked about as one of his best years.

“I have been winning titles, playing three Grand Slam finals. So it was a very competitive year for me. And on clay, I won almost every match.” While what happened at the Australian Open will go down as one of great ‘what ifs’ of modern sport — if Nadal had prevailed it would have been 18-17 and not 19-16 — the World No 1 learnt to compartmentalise that loss to emerge as the single biggest winner of the year.

Against the South African, he showed the kind of tricks he had learned to reascend the throne many thought he may sit on again. He has never been a serve bot but the 6’8” Anderson did not have a single break point in the entire match. His forehand returns were winners, following a 2017 theme, and his spins and slices had enough venom to knock off a Russell’s Viper.

What happens hereon will form the next part of a fascinating narrative. His long-time ally Toni Nadal will stop being part of the entourage from 2018. He says he is not motivated by Federer’s numbers. “I really never thought much about that (19). I just do my way. He does his way.” The Spaniard’s way has proved to be rather effective but to attain true greatness, overhauling 19 could be the ultimate aim.