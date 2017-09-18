Home Sport Tennis

Zarina Diyas beats Miyu Kato to win first WTA title at Japan Open

The 23-year-old Zarina Diyas needed 77 minutes to win the battle of qualifiers in the tournament's championship match.

Published: 18th September 2017 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2017 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan gestures as she celebrates her win over Japan's Miyu Kato in their women's singles final at the Japan Women's Open tennis tournament in Tokyo. | AFP

By IANS

TOKYO: Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas, the World No. 100, won her first WTA Tour title by defeating Japan's Miyu Kato 6-2, 7-5 in the Japan Open final.

The 23-year-old on Sunday needed 77 minutes to win the battle of qualifiers in the tournament's championship match, reports Efe.

Diyas advanced to the final with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 win over American defending champion Christina McHale in the semifinals on Saturday.

Diyas had reached the Japan Open final in 2014 but she lost to Australia's Samantha Stosur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Open WTA Miyu Kato Zarina Diyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp