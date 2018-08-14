Top seeds cruise in junior tennis meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Top Sees Megh Bhargav Kumar Patel of Gujarat and third seed Rishab Sharda of Chandigarh sealed comfortable victories in the first round of boys’ singles of the 26th Adidas MCC National Junior Clay Court Tennis Championship on Monday. Tamil Nadu players too had a good day at the tournament, with Yeswanth Loganathan, Subash Paramasivam, Adithya SM and VM Sandeep notching up victories against their respective opponents.

Results (U-18 boys’ singles, Rd 1): Megh Bhargav Kumar Patel(Gj) bt Shivank Bhatnagar (Dl) 6-2, 6-3; Yeswanth Loganathan (TN) bt Fardeen Qumar (Rj) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Naresh Badgujar (Hr) bt Rohit Krishna Aynampudi (Ts) 2-1 (Retd); Atharva Sharma (Mh) bt Rajesh Kannan (Tn) 7-5, 7-6 (3); Aaryan Mehul Zaveri (Gj) bt Dhruv Tangri (Pb) 6-4, 6-7 (1), 7-5; Jagtar Arora (Hr) bt Aaryan Pandit (Hr) 7-5, 6-2; Krish Patel (Gj) bt Shashikant Rajput (Hr) 6-0, 7-5; Dipin Wadhwa (Dl) bt Nitin Jaipal Singh (Hr) 6-3, 6-4; Rishabh Sharda (Ch) bt Deepender Grewal (Hr) 6-4, 6-1; Subash Paramasivam (Tn) bt Amandeep Singh Baha (Dl) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Sandeep VM (Tn) bt Aman B Patel (Gj) 6-3, 6-3; Divesh Gahlot (Hr) bt Sanjith Devineni (Ka) 6-1, 6-3; Adithya SM (Tn) bt Sanjay GS (Kl) 6-1, 7-5; Aryan Ashwath Pathange (Ka) bt Ogestheyjo J (Tn) 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6,(4); Ajay Malik (Hr) bt Arthav Neema (Mp) 7-5, 6-1; Karan Singh (Hr) bt Gourav Gulia (Hr) 6-3, 7-6 (5). Inter-college cricket tourney Madras College League (MCL) inter-collegiate women’s cricket tournament will be played from Wednesday at Sri Ramachandra Medical College. The top ten colleges in Chennai will participate in the event which will be played under league-cum-knockout format. All league and knockout games will be of 16 overs, and the final will be a 20-over affair.