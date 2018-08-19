Megh and Sharanya national junior champs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Top seed Megh Patel of Gujarat defeated No 4 Rhythm Malhotra of Delhi 6-3, 6-0 in the boys’ final of the Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championships on Saturday. Sharanya Gaware of Maharashtra won the girls’ title.The boys and girls winners gained 200 AITA points and a contract for kits worth `1 lakh with Adidas. The awards for promising players went to Rhythm and Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra.

Results: Boys: Megh Patel (Guj) bt Rhythm Malhotra (Del) 6-3, 6-0. Girls: Sharanya Gaware (Mah) bt Humera Sheik (TS) 6-4, 7-5.

Pragadeesh shines

AP Pragadeesh’s fifer helped Tirunelveli restrict Salem to 230 on the first day of the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-14 tournament.Brief scores: Salem 230 in 83.1 ovs (PK Sachin Kanna 49, Nithin Ramanan 33, G Nishandh 38, AP Pragadeesh 5/57, RK Jayant 3/25) vs Tirunelveli 9/0 in 9 ovs. Kancheepuram 100 in 38.4 ovs (SP Ragul Rithick 3/25, S Pranesh 3/26) vs Tirupur 110/3 in 55 ovs (KTA Madhava Prasad 48 n.o, SS Magilan 39).

Nithin in quarters

V Nithin Thiruvengadam of Dena Bank blanked D Viswa of KTTC in a pre-quarterfinal match of the Idhyam state-ranking table tennis tournament.

Results (pre-quarters): Men: V Nithin Thiruvengadam (Dena) bt D Viswa (KTTC) 11-3, 14-12, 11-6; L Sachin (SRSA) bt Piyush Sagar (ERD R) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; R Santhosh (RTTA) bt Sachin Vishwanath (CTTF) 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 13-15, 11-6; D Ananth (RANSA) bt Abilash (AKG) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3; Sushmit Sriram (MVM) bt A Shrikrishna (RTTA) 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Anas Irshad (CTTF) bt D Kishore Kumar (ITRC) 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10; R Anand Raj (MVM) bt G Vinod (SRSA) 12-10, 15-13, 11-7; S Nikhil (CTTF) bt R Aathithyan (CTTF) 11-6, 11-2, 11-3.

Loyola Blues win

Loyola Blues defeated LICET 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Bertram Memorial tennis tournament, organised by Loyola College. SRMIST beat RKM Vivekananda 2-0.

Covelong surfing meet

Defending champ Raghul Paneerselvam, Manikandan D, Pazhani V, Dharini Selvakumar, Vignes D and Rajsekar P reached the semis in the seniors’ category in the surfing competition at the Covelong Point Surf Music & Yoga Festival. Ajeesh Ali, Ramesh Budiahal, Manikandan I, Sathish S, Surya P and Sanjay Selvamani made the cut among juniors.In the women’s section, Suhasini Damian, Rebecca Davis (Canada), Sinchana Gowda and Vilassini Sundar made the finals.

sports@newindianexpress.com