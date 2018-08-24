Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic could meet in US Open quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal opens his defense against a familiar foe in fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in a rematch of their 2013 French Open final.

Published: 24th August 2018 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Five-time champion Roger Federer could find himself up against Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the US Open, where Serena and Venus Williams could meet in a third-round blockbuster.

Federer, the second seed, opens against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, anchoring a bottom quarter of the men's singles draw announced Thursday that also features sixth-seeded Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion who bested the Swiss great in the final at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev and seventh-seeded Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, are also in Federer's half of the draw. So is mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios, the 30th seed who could face Federer in the third round.

"Of course Novak and Roger, they are doing very well and especially they like the hard courts," top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal said as the draw was revealed in Lower Manhattan. "Let's see. Let's see what's going on."

Spain's Nadal opens his defense against a familiar foe in fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in a rematch of their 2013 French Open final.

It will be a 31st career meeting between the Davis Cup teammates, with Nadal leading the series 24-6. If he advances on schedule to the quarters, Nadal could encounter fifth-seeded Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson in a rematch of last year's Flushing Meadows final.

Andy Murray, playing his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon of last year and still battling to regain full fitness in the wake of January hip surgery, was handed a relatively gentle return to the major stage, drawing Australian James Duckworth, ranked 445th in the world, in the opening round.

If the Scot, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2012, gets past Duckworth he would face either Fernando Verdasco or Feliciano Lopez in the second round before a possible third-round clash with third-seed Juan Martin del Potro. 

Argentina's del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner, opens against a qualifier.

In the same quarter, eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria received a nightmare draw: a first-round meeting with 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, who received a wild card after missing last year through injury.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, ousted Dimitrov in the first round at Wimbledon in July.

On the women's side, the Williams sisters feature in a talent-laden top quarter headed by world number one Simona Halep.

Serena, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, is seeded 17th despite her world number 26 ranking, US Open officials taking into account her six titles at Flushing Meadows in determining her seeding for the tournament she missed last year as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia last September 1.

Serena opens against Poland's Magda Linette, but her seeding won't protect her from a possible third-round clash with her 16th-seeded sister.

It would be their earliest meeting in a Grand Slam since Venus beat Serena in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open.

But Venus faces a potentially difficult first round match against 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, who received a wild card into the main draw as she continues her return from left wrist surgery.

Halep seeks second major

Halep, gunning for a second major of the year after her victory at Roland Garros, opens her campaign against Estonian Kaia Kanepi, a quarter-finalist last year.

The Romanian has impressed in the hardcourt build up to the US Open, her runner-up finish in Cincinnati last week following a victory in Montreal -- where she beat defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the final.

Stephens, the third seed, faces Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the first round, with the winner to face a qualifier in the second round. Should Stephens get through she could find former world number one Victoria Azarenka waiting in the third round.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, seeded fourth, faces Russian Margarita Gasparyan in the first round, while in the same quarter Maria Sharapova opens against a qualifier and sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France faces Briton Johanna Konta.

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who has battled injury since winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, faces a tough first-round clash with former US Open winner Samantha Stosur of Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Serena Williams Simona Halep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar