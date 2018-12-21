National Tennis Ball Cricket tourney from December 22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Go Sports Management under the aegis of Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India, which is affiliated to Ministry of Sports, Government of India, is organising the 29th National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship for Men and Women at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium from December 22 to 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Go Sports Management CEO CR Mohan said that the tournament, which is conducted in a league cum knock out format, will be inaugurated on December 22. Day and night matches will be conducted on two grounds at the venue simultaneously.

Matches will be played in floodlights till 11 pm, he said, adding that the entry is free and cricket lovers and students are requested to watch the tournament.