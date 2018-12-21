Home Sport Tennis

National Tennis Ball Cricket tourney from December 22

Matches will be played in floodlights till 11 pm, he said, adding that the entry is free and cricket lovers and students are requested to watch the tournament.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Go Sports Management under the aegis of Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India, which is affiliated to Ministry of Sports, Government of India, is organising the 29th National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship for Men and Women at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium from December 22 to 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Go Sports Management CEO CR Mohan said that the tournament, which is conducted in a league cum knock out format, will be inaugurated on December 22. Day and night matches will be conducted on two grounds at the venue simultaneously.

Matches will be played in floodlights till 11 pm, he said, adding that the entry is free and cricket lovers and students are requested to watch the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tennis Ball Cricket Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp