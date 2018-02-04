MARBELLA: Spain reached the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup when Albert Ramos beat Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 on Sunday in the opening match of the reverse singles.

The Spaniard, ranked number 21 in the world, needed three hours and 43 minutes to overcome an opponent ranked only 114.

With Andy Murray injured and Kyle Edmund rested, Norrie, 22, had become an instant national hero on Friday when he upset Roberto Bautista, another Spaniard ranked in the top 25.

Captain Leon Smith had said he would use Edmund, the semi-finalist in the Australian Open last month, in the closing singles on Sunday if the scores were level.

Ramos's victory ended that possibility. Norrie fought hard until the end but appeared to pay the price for the four hours he had played on Friday.

"I was more focused in the tie-break and I think that playing a little better in important moments is what decided the match," said Ramos.