MADRID: Star player Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Saturday confirmed that he underwent surgery on his right elbow for an injury that had kept the former World No. 1 off the tennis court for six months.

Djokovic, currently world No. 13, announced on his Facebook page that he had consulted with many doctors before finally deciding to take the surgical route to deal with his elbow injury, which had plagued him for the past two years, reports Efe.

"I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia, and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow," he said.

"It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery," he reiterated. "I'm learning a lot and for that I'm grateful."

The Serbian star returned to competition at the 2018 Australian Open in January, only to get knocked out early in the round of 16, calling a medical timeout during the match due to his elbow.

Before Melbourne, Djokovic had been absent from competitive matches since July 2017, when he was eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Djokovic thanked his fans for their support, saying he was "super positive and excited" to complete his recovery and get back to "the place I love the most: the court."