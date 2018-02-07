MONTPELLIER: Karen Khachanov of Russia reached the second round of the Open Sud de France on Tuesday by beating seventh-seeded David Ferrer of Spain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

In their first career meeting, the 35-year-old Ferrer saved two match points while serving in the ninth game of the deciding set. But Khachanov served out the match and the 21-year-old Russian next plays Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Gilles Simon needed 2 hours, 20 minutes to beat German qualifier Yannick Maden 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). The veteran Frenchman next faces top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium. Simon leads Goffin 2-1 in head-to-head meetings.

Frenchman Jeremy Chardy withstood 16 aces from 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win and next plays sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner also advanced to set up a meeting with No. 2 Lucas Pouille.