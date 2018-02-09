The focus will be on India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: The focus will be on India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri when the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament gets underway here tomorrow with the qualifying rounds.

The world no.112 Bhambri, who recently qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open, will be the second seed behind Australia's Jordan Thompson (ranked 103).

Spain's Marcel Granollers, a former top-20 player, currently ranked 134, will be among the contenders along with Korea's Duckhee Lee.

Three other Indians - Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni - are direct entries in the main draw.

Four others - Sasikumar Mukund, Manish Suresh Kumar, Nitin Kumar Sinha and Vijay Sundar Prashanth - will join them, courtesy wild cards awarded yesterday by the organisers.

The main draw consists of 32 players: 22 direct entries, two special exempts, four qualifiers and four wild cards.

The main draw commences on February 12.