CANBERRA: Ukraine's teenage tennis prodigy Marta Kostyuk upset Daria Gavrilova to level their Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie against Australia at 1-1 in Canberra on Saturday.

Kostyuk, 15, prevailed 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 against the world No.26 to win the second rubber for Ukraine after Australian No.1 Ashleigh Barty won the opening match of the tie outdoors on grass.

Kostyuk took the first set after an incredible eight breaks of serve, including seven in succession, but grew in confidence to topple Gavrilova.

The teenager, who is ranked 185 but is playing as Ukraine's designated No.1 in the tie, was making her Fed Cup debut.

The world No.16 Barty earlier dropped the opening set against world No.883 Lyudmyla Kichenok before going on to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Ukraine defeated Australia in their Fed Cup tie last year, but they are without world No.3 Elina Svitolina for this tie.