DOHA: Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski on Sunday won the doubles final of the Qatar Open tennis tournament, beating Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Slovenia's Andreja Klepac.

The unseeded victors pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over their eighth seed rivals, reports Efe.

This was Ostapenko and Dabrowski's first trophy as a pair.