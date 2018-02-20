Home Sport Tennis

Petra Kvitova forced out of Dubai Championships with injury

Petra Kvitova succumbed to injury on Monday as the Czech star was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Championships.

Published: 20th February 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

WTA world number 10 Petra Kvitova (File | AP)

By AFP

DUBAI: Petra Kvitova succumbed to injury on Monday as the Czech star was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Championships, a day after lifting her second title of the year.

The double Wimbledon winner informed organisers that a leg injury would prevent her from playing and deny her the chance for a third successive triumph after back-to-back titles in St Petersburg and Doha.

Kvitova joins five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova (forearm) and former world number one Simona Halep (ankle) on the casualty list in Dubai.

During her impressive run at last week's Qatar Open, Kvitova upset top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki and reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, in the semi-finals and final respectively.

"I am really disappointed to be withdrawing," Kvitova said in a statement. "I spent my off-season in Dubai this year and was really looking forward to being back at a tournament where I have had some great results.

"After playing a lot of tennis in the past few weeks, and winning the title (Sunday), my whole body is in much need of a rest. I can't wait to be back in Dubai next year and wish you all the best this week."

Japan's Naomi Osaka earned the first upset win of the week, knocking out eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes with six breaks of serve.

Elena Vesnina beat Peng Shuai 6-4, 7-5 after losing her last two matches to the Chinese player.

Vesnina has played Dubai in seven of the last eight years but has never reached the fourth round.

The world number 23 from Russia is eager to see some thoroughbred horse racing in the emirate during her time off court.

"I really want to see the horse riding, I heard that it's really big here. It's one of the best in the world. Massive stadium. 

"Actually, that's one of my dreams, to visit the horse riding, horse racing, to see the atmosphere, the people around. I think it's something incredible."

Her next opponent will be Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Russian Daria Kasatkina put out 2012 winner Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 6-4, with the 31st-ranked Pole still not back to peak performance after an injury-plagued 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai Championships Petra Kvitova Maria Sharapova Simona Halep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp