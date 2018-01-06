Ryan Harrison of the U.S. plays a shot in his semifinal match against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. | AP

BRISBANE: Ryan Harrison reached his third tour-level final with a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 semifinal win Saturday over 18-year-old wildcard Alex De Minaur at the Brisbane International.

De Minaur, who defeated former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the second round, was two points from another upset when he led 5-3 in the second-set tiebreaker. But Harrison went on a roll to win the last four points of the tiebreaker to level the match, then got two early breaks to lead 4-0 in the third set to take control of the match.

Harrison will meet either defending champion Grigor Dimitrov or third-seeded Nick Kyrgios in the Sunday's final.

The women's final later Saturday will feature No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina against Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.