Elise Mertens defends Hobart International title with 'wet' win over Mihaela Buzarnescu
By AFP | Published: 13th January 2018 04:55 PM |
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 04:55 PM | A+A A- |
HOBART: Belgian Elise Mertens successfully defended her Hobart International title with a rain-interrupted win over first-time WTA finalist Mihaela Buzarnescu on Saturday.
The second-seeded Mertens downed Romania's 57th-ranked Buzarnescu, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a decider frequently interrupted by rain.
It was the first time in the 25-year history of the Hobart International that a player has won the singles title for a second time.
The two-and-a-half-hour match took over seven hours to complete due to persistent rain, but Mertens overcame three suspensions of play to go back-to-back in Hobart.
"I had to defend a title and I'm really happy that I did it too. My second career title!" @elise_mertens, the first 2-time @HobartTennis champion! pic.twitter.com/50voqlbYwP— WTA (@WTA) January 13, 2018
"It's amazing to defend a title and I'm really happy I did," Mertens said. "It's been a wonderful week."
It has been 15 years since a Hobart International singles final has gone to three sets.