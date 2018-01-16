Canada's Milos Raonic makes a forehand return to Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their first round match at the Australian Open. | AP

MELBOURNE: Canada's Milos Raonic was knocked out of the Australian Open by Lukas Lacko on Tuesday in his earliest exit at Grand Slam for seven years.

The 86th-ranked Slovakian beat the 22nd seeded Raonic 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in 3hr 22min on Show Court three.

It was Raonic's earliest exit at a Slam since losing in the first round at Roland Garros in 2011.

Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, is fighting his way back from a wrist injury last season and despite serving 36 aces, he made 47 unforced errors and had his serve broken three times.

Lacko will play Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the second round.