Britain's Johanna Konta falls as she plays United States' Bernarda Pera during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

British hope Johanna Konta's love affair with the Australian Open came to an abrupt end Thursday when she was bundled out in the second round by American "lucky loser" Bernarda Pera.

Sydney-born Konta first made her mark at Melbourne Park in 2016 when she reached the semi-finals, and she followed it up last year by making the last eight.

It is her most successful Grand Slam, but after an injury-marred lead-up the ninth seed's campaign is over.

She fell 6-4, 7-5 to the 123rd ranked Pera, who is playing her first Australian Open.

Croatian born, she is only in the tournament as a "lucky loser" after a main draw player pulled out before the Grand Slam began.