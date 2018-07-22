Home Sport Tennis

Hall of Fame Open: 10 things you should know about Ramkumar Ramanathan

From studying at Loyola College to training at Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona, learn more about the young Indian tennis star. 

Published: 22nd July 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (Photo | Tennis Hall of Fame Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Tim Smyczek at Hall of Fame Open to become first Indian to reach ATP World Tour final in seven years. If he can win the final tomorrow he will become the first Indian to win an ATP Tour Finals in 20 years.

The last Indian man to win an ATP Tour title was Leander Paes in 1998 at the same event. Interestingly, this event has been a favourite of Indian tennis players with legend Vijay Amritraj winning the singles title thrice.

Here's a look at ten things we should know about the man who is poised to create history for Indian tennis: 

1) Ramkumar Ramanathan was born in Chennai to Ramanathan and Alagammai, who are both into textile business

2) He was introduced to tennis by his father and started playing at the age of five. 

3) Ramkumar trains at Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona, Spain

4) In 2014, Ramkumar was in the news for qualifying in the Chennai Open for the first time. Since then, he has performed well at the professional level, having beaten French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem last year.

5) Ramkumar Ramanathan is studying a B.A. in Economics at Loyola College, Chennai. He can speak Tamil, English and Spanish.

6) He aspires to win a Grand Slam and represent India in Davis Cup.

7) His favourite tennis shots are serve and forehand.

8) His favourite playing surface is clay and hard court.

9) His idols growing up were Roger Federer and Juan Balcells.

10)  He is a fan of La Liga football club F.C Barcelona. Also, he would have been a cricket player if not a tennis player.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramkumar Ramanathan Tim Smyczek Hall of Fame Open ATP Tour Finals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta