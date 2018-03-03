JOHANNESBURG: World No 1 Roger Federer has said he is planning to again start competing in the French Open.

"I dream of coming back to Roland-Garros," Sport24 quoted Federer, as saying.

Federer has not played in the French Open for the last two years in order to give rest to his body and focus on other events where he has greater chances of winning.

The Swiss has only one French Open title among his 20 Grand Slams.

“I do not know, I will decide that in April after Indian Wells," Federer said of his French Open probable comeback.

The 36-year-old said, “[It depends on] how I feel, it's much more than a decision, it's the decision of the year, it's in the middle of the year, it's a surface change."

Roland Garros is currently the only Grand Slam event held on clay, and is widely considered to be the most physically demanding tennis tournament in the world.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has won the French Open title ten times.

The 2018 French Open will begin from May 27.