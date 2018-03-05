MADRID: Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday for the second consecutive week, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, exchanged places with Halep on February 26, after losing points due to her defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semi-final, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, all top 10 players maintained their positions without any changes.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,525

3. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,480

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080

6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,941

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086

10. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,055.