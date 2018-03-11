INDIA WELLS: Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina defeated Germany's Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Svitolina moves on to the third round where she will face either Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro or Hsieh Su-Wei, of Taiwan.

Ukrainian Svitolina won five titles in 2017, comprising Toronto, Rome, Istanbul, Dubai and Taipei City.