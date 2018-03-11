INDIAN WELLS: Kevin Anderson, who is off to one of the hottest starts on the ATP Tour this season, defeated Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday.

The seventh seed from South Africa moves through to the third round of the $16 million ATP/WTA hardcourt tournament where he will face either Nicolas Kicker or Damir Dzumhur.

The 31-year-old Anderson comes into Indian Wells with an impressive 11-3 win-loss record in 2018. He lost in the final in Acapulco last Saturday to Juan Martin Del Potro 6-4, 6-4 but claimed his fourth ATP title earlier this year at the New York Open.