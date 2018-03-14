INDIAN WELLS: Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) in the fourth round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Czech Pliskova blasted four aces and broke Anisimova's serve three times in the one hour, 32 minute match.

Pliskova advances to the quarter-finals where she will play either Naomi Osaka of Japan or unseeded Maria Sakkari.