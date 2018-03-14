WTA world number five Karolina Pliskova advances at Indian Wells
By AFP | Published: 14th March 2018
Last Updated: 14th March 2018 09:54 AM | A+A A- |
INDIAN WELLS: Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) in the fourth round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Czech Pliskova blasted four aces and broke Anisimova's serve three times in the one hour, 32 minute match.
Pliskova advances to the quarter-finals where she will play either Naomi Osaka of Japan or unseeded Maria Sakkari.