PARIS: Surprise Indian Wells winner Naomi Osaka leaped 22 places in the world rankings released on Monday while Jelena Ostapenko burst into the top five for the first time.

Osaka, 20, moved from 44th spot to 22nd after defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday's final.

Ostapenko, also 20, moved up a place to fifth as Karolina Pliskova, beaten in the Indian Wells quarter-finals by Osaka, slipped to sixth.

Simona Halep retained top spot despite her elimination in the semi-finals in California.

WTA rankings at March 19 (change in ranking in brackets):

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 8290 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7430

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5970

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5425

5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 4971 (+1)

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4905 (-1)

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4452

9. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3151

10. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3150

11. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2940 (+8)

12. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2938 (+1)

13. Julia Goerges (GER) 2910 (-1)

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2875 (-3)

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2593 (-1)

16. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2488

17. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2405 (+3)

18. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2395 (-1)

19. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2280 (-4)

20. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2198 (+1)

Selected

22. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2105 (+22)