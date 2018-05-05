Injured Marin Cilic withdraws from Madrid Open

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Croatian tennis maestro Marin Cilic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open due to a knee injury.

Confirming the news, Cilic took to his Twitter account and revealed that he sustained the knee injury during his campaign in Monaco, where he was crashed out after going down in the third round by Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Cilic added that he has decided to stop playing for a time being and focus on his rehabilitation process.

I'm sorry to share that I won't be playing at the Madrid Open due to knee pains. I began feeling sharp knee pain back in Monaco and while I'm eager to compete, my team and I decided the best option is to pause and focus on rehab. Thank you for your understanding and support. — Marin Cilic (@cilic_marin) 4 May 2018

Cilic's injury has also cast doubt over his participation at the third major of the season-French Open, beginning May 27.