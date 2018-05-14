Home Sport Tennis

Yuki Bhambri drops to 94 in ATP rankings, Sasi Kumar Mukund moves up

Yuki had returned to top-100 after winning the Taiwan Challenger and has earned a direct entry into the French Open.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

ATP world number 94 Yuki Bhambri (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Out of action Yuki Bhambri dropped eight places to 94 while Sasi Kumar Mukund, who made his first ever singles quarterfinals at Challenger level, jumped 45 places to career-best 377 in the ATP singles chart, issued today.

Yuki has not played since winning the Sanitaizi Challenger title in Taiwan due to a minor foot problem.

He resumed training last week and will be back in action at the Busan Open.

He will open his campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka in Busan tomorrow.

Yuki had returned to top-100 after winning the Taiwan Challenger and has earned a direct entry into the French Open.

After Yuki, Ramkumar Ramanathan is the next best Indian in the singles chart at number 124 and is followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (175), Sumit Nagal (226, -2) and Arjun Kadhe, who gained 29 places to be at number 371.

Mukund, who reached the quarterfinals at Karshi Challenger after qualifying for the main draw, earned 22 ranking points to touch 377.

He is followed by Saketh Myneni (441, -2) and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (467, +2).

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was unchanged at 23 but Divij Sharan dropped two places to 44 and out of action Leander Paes slipped to 51 after losing one position.

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina further improved her career-best rank, touching 187 with a jump of seven places.

Karman Kaur Thandi also bettered her career-best rank as she jumped 16 places to 254.

Ankita had made the singles quarterfinals at USD 60,000 ITF event in Luan and won the doubles title at the same tournament with British partner Harriet Dart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sasi Kumar Mukund Yuki Bhambri  Prajnesh Gunneswaran Ramkumar Ramanathan Rohan Bopanna Leander Paes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Simona Halep retains top spot in WTA rankings, Petra Kvitova moves to eighth following Madrid Open win

Roger Federer replaces Rafael Nadal as number one, Novak Djokovic on the slide

Rafael Nadal turns focus to Rome ahead of 11th Roland Garros bid

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets