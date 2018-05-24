Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in winning Geneva start

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Stan Wawrinka, who suffered a shock first-round exit in Rome last week in his first match in three months, returned to winning ways Wednesday by seeing off Jared Donaldson of the United States 6-3, 6-4 in his Geneva tournament opener.

Wawrinka is building up to the French Open which he won in 2015 but his career has been badly affected by a recent knee injury that required surgery and meant he had only won three matches all year before Wednesday.

The Swiss star, twice a champion in Geneva, only got on to court just after 9pm due to rain at the Swiss venue.

He will face Hungary's world number 60 Marton Fucsovics in Thursday's quarter-finals.