Home Sport Tennis

Saketh Myneni determined to make comeback count

The case of Saketh Myneni is of few hits and misses. Whenever he showed promise, injuries have him down.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Saketh Myneni in action against Sumit Nagal on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The case of Saketh Myneni is of few hits and misses. Whenever he showed promise, injuries have him down. After being sidelined for almost eight months due to a foot injury last year, he wasn’t sure if he would be able to continue to play singles. But here he is back on his feet again and at 31 years of age, still motivated to push his body to the limit. A wild card entrant at the Bengaluru Open, a Challenger Tour event, Myneni, who reached a career-best rank of 113 back in 2016, is slowly regaining his form and fitness after retiring from the first round match against Johan Tatlot at the Shenzhen Challenger in China last week.

“I am very happy to be back. Last year, the foot injury took a lot of toll on me. I wanted to come back quicker but my body wasn’t supporting. Now, I’m competing well but I am still a little away from where I want to be. The confidence is still there though. The more matches I play, I think, the better I get,” he said.
On Thursday, he brushed aside compatriot Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to enter his second semifinal of the year after the Fergana Challenger in Uzbekistan back in June.

Barring a shaky period in the second set, where both failed to hold on to their serves for five consecutive games in windy conditions, it was an easy match for Myneni. He broke the 21-year-old in the very first game of the match and served four aces to dismantle him in just 57 minutes. 

“I didn’t have a great start. The condition was also a bit different than usual. The wind caused us a few problems vis-a-vis first serves. It then put pressure on the second serve. Our first serve percentages went down, which especially at this level you have to keep up. But we had too many errors and that’s what caused the breaks.” Apart from the semifinal finish in Uzbekistan, he has won a Futures title there back in April. After starting the year at 620th, he has slowly regained his ranking points and climbed up to 312th at present. But it isn’t the title or the points he is looking at. Myneni’s aim is to stay fit and play as many matches as possible while focusing mainly on the singles.

“To play as many matches as possible is the key this year. I don’t want to rush up thinking about the points. The last four-five tournaments I had to play qualifiers. It’ll be tough for the body, coming into the main draw. I’m still a little away from the level of speed or endurance I want to be at. But this is what it is,” said Myneni, who switched to lighter racquets to help his shoulder.

Myneni will face Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan in the semis. The other Indian in the fray, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who got a walk-over from fellow countryman Sasi Kumar Mukund, will play Canadian Brayden Schnur in the other semifinal.

Results (Indians unless specified): Quarterfinals: 4-Prajnesh Gunneswaran W/O Q-Sasi Kumar Mukund; WC-Saketh Myneni bt WC-Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-4, 6-4; Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) 6-4, 6-2; Brayden Schnur (CAN) bt Cem Ilkel (TUR) 6-3, 6-4. 
krishnendu@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saketh Myneni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp