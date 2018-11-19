Home Sport Tennis

WTA Taipei Open: Ankita Raina-Karman Kaur Thandi clinch maiden title

Playing first time together on the Pro circuit, the Indians clinched the title when Olga Doroshina and Natela Dzalamidze opted out of the edge-of-seat contest due to latter's injury.

Published: 19th November 2018 12:54 PM

Karman(L) and Ankita(R) won the title after a thrilling climax.

By PTI

PUNE: Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi - India's top two singles players -- combined well to win their maiden title on the WTA Tour, grabbing the doubles trophy at the USD 125,000 Taipei OEC Open, on Sunday.

The match was on an even keel with both the pairs splitting the first two sets. The Indians had won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 5-7. The super tiebreaker was tied 12-12 when Natela fell and suffered a hamstring injury.

She struggled to even walk and they were forced to retire.

"I was wishing to win a WTA title this year and I had even told my coach about it and here it is. It's my first WTA title and that too with a compatriot. It makes a difference when you play with a fellow Indian," Ankita told PTI from Taipei.

Karman added: "It's special to win a WTA title, even if it's doubles. Ankita and I combine well as a team. We fought for every point. Most importantly our communication was good. We just enjoyed the moment."

