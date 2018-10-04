Naomi Osaka into China Open quarters, Zhang upsets Kerber

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Naomi Osaka maintained her strong form since winning the U.S. Open by reaching the China Open quarterfinals by crushing Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

Osaka made a slow start, saving a break point and enduring five deuces in the eight-minute first game. But she broke Goerges' serve in the next game and raced to 5-0.

Osaka won four consecutive points on Goerges' serve to open the second set and rolled on.

In the quarterfinals, Osaka will play Zhang Shuai, who came back from a set down to defeat Angelique Kerber 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

This is Osaka's second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.