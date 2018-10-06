Juan Martin del Potro into China Open final after Fabio Fognini pulls out

By AFP

BEIJING: Juan Martin del Potro has gone straight into Sunday's final of the China Open after Italy's Fabio Fognini pulled out of their semi-final.

Organisers in Beijing confirmed that Fognini, who was chasing a fourth title of the season, was out of the tournament injured.

The Argentine top seed Del Potro will face either Britain's fifth seed Kyle Edmund or unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the final.

The 31-year-old Fognini, who is reportedly suffering an ankle problem, looks likely to also miss next week's Shanghai Masters.