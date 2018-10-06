Home Sport Tennis

Petra Kvitova attacker faces up to 12 years in prison

The 28-year-old Kvitova, currently the world number four, suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing left hand as she fought off the intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town Prostejov.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PRAGUE: The man who attacked two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with a knife at her Czech home in December 2016 is facing up to 12 years in prison, a prosecutor's office said Friday.

The 33-year-old culprit was charged with blackmail, among other things, on Friday, the office said in a statement.

"If found guilty of the... crimes, he is facing five to twelve years in prison," it added.

The 28-year-old Kvitova, currently the world number four, suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing left hand as she fought off the intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.

Police said the attacker did not know whose flat he was entering after pretending to be a technician checking boilers.

Despite grim forecasts by doctors, who even warned she might lose her fingers, the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion returned to the sport in time for last year's French Open.

Kvitova, who slumped as low as 29th in the world after the attack, has won five WTA tournaments this year and secured a place in the WTA Finals in Singapore later this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wimbledon Petra Kvitova Petra Kvitova attacker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices