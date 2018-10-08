Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal still untroubled atop ATP rankings

Published: 08th October 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal

ATP world number one Rafael Nadal (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS:  Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained his comfortable lead in the latest ATP tennis rankings released on Monday ahead of second-placed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in third place.

Only one change affected the top 10 with Kevin Anderson of South Africa moving from ninth to eighth place while the biggest winner of the week was Georgia's giant-killer Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The unseeded Georgian rose 11 places to 23rd in the rankings after beating world number four Juan Martin Del Potro in a shock China Open win.

Latest ATP rankings: 

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8260 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6900

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6445

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 6130

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4755

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4535

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3640 (+1)

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3620 (-1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3380

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2865

12. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2730

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315

14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1990 (+2)

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1987

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1975 (-2)

17. Jack Sock (USA) 1850

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1825 (+1)

19. Borna Coric (CRO) 1815 (-1)

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1800

 

