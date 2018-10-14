Home Sport Tennis

Leander Paes and Reyes-Varela lift Milex Open title

With this win at Milex Open, Paes has won 26 Challenger level doubles titles in addition to the 54 ATP doubles titles during his illustrious career.

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (File | AP)

Leander Paes claimed his second title of the 2018 season as he and his Mexican partner Reyes-Varela came on top in a hard-fought match against Ariel Behar and Roberto Quiroz in the final of Milex Open.

The Indo-Mexican pair defeated the less fancied opponents with the scoreline 6-4, 3-6, 5-10. Paes and Varela landed an impressive 71 per cent of their first serves compared to their rivals 67 per cent. They also got 75 per cent of their second serve in while their opponents landed just 50 per cent of their second serves.

The champs converted two of the seven break points while their opponents were able to convert just two of the nine they got. With this win at Milex Open, Paes has won 26 Challenger level doubles titles in addition to the 54 ATP doubles titles during his illustrious career.

Paes had already had already made it to two finals on the ATP World Tour this year (Dubai Tennis Championships and Winston-Salem), ending up as the runners-up in both the tournaments. 

The multiple-time Grand Slam champ had a mixed year thus far. Paes became the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup when he along with Rohan Bopanna to record his 43rd win. The pair defeated China in the doubles rubber of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie in early April. Paes was also in the news in for pulling out of the Asian Games in the very last minute. 

The Olympic bronze medalist will be playing in the European Open which starts tomorrow. He and his partner Varela will take on fourth seeds Divij Sharan and ArtemSitak in the opening round of the World Tour 250 series tournament.

Milex Open Reyes Varela Leander Paes ATP Challenger

