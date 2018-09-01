Home Sport Tennis

Victoria Azarenka optimistic despite US Open third-round ouster

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner and runner-up to Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013, hadn't played in the US Open since giving birth to her son, Leo, in 2016.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts against Sloane Stephens during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Victoria Azarenka was having trouble finding positives in the immediate aftermath of a third-round US Open exit, but the former world number one firmly believes she can raise a Grand Slam trophy again.

"Trust me, I wouldn't be sitting here if I didn't believe that," Azarenka, 29, said after bowing out in straight sets to third-seeded defending champion Sloane Stephens on Friday.

"I would be home doing a bunch of different things and being successful at those things, but I want to do this."

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner and runner-up to Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013, hadn't played in the US Open since giving birth to her son, Leo, in 2016.

Her return to tennis was complicated by custody issues that limited her ability to travel.

Having painstakingly climbed back to 79th in the world, Azarenka said she isn't that far away from producing the aggressive game that was one of the most feared on the WTA tour.

"At this stage, it's a matter of one, two points, and today I just need to cut down my unforced errors and then everything is going to be OK," said Azarenka, who had 27 unforced errors to 21 total winners against Stephens.

"Everything is fine. I hit all the shots there. It's just those unforced errors that come out, and right now they are costing me matches. So I have to work on that."

Looking forward to late-season tournaments in Asia, Azarenka said she'll benefit even more from a full off-season's training.

"I really need a full off-season to train hard, to really train hard," she said. "I haven't had that in a long time.

"It would be worse if there was someone really out-playing me and there's nothing I can do. That would be a problem.

"But these things, they just need to be fixed and it needs to be worked on. And I'm going to put in the work for that.

"As long as I put in the work in the off-season, I'll be lights out."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Victoria Azarenka Sloane Stephens US Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case