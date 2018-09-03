Sania Mirza's tennis dream

By IANS

Mumbai: Ace Indian player Sania Mirza says she wants to give back to the world through tennis.

She has been honoured by Sony YAY! as part of their flagship Teachers' Day initiative 'Heroes Behind The Heroes'. The initiative honours and recognises the hard work put in by the teachers of global icons from diverse fields.

"So honoured to win this award.. giving back through tennis is something that I could only dream of and I feel so blessed to make a small difference," Sania said in a statement to IANS.

She thanked the channel for the recognition

Sania, who is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently expecting their first child. They have decided to give the child the surname Mirza-Malik, an amalgamation of their own last names.