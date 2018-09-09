Home Sport Tennis

Injured Rafael Nadal to miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final with France

Nadal will be replaced by world number 52 Albert Ramos-Vinolas for the September 14-16 clash against the defending champions as Spain attempt to reach their first final since 2012.

Published: 09th September 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves to fans after retiring from a match against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Rafael Nadal will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France next weekend due to the knee injury that forced him to retire at the US Open, the Spanish tennis federation said Saturday.

"Rafa Nadal will not be able to compete in the tie against France in Lille. The knee injury suffered last night (Friday) at the US Open is stopping him from playing this semi-final," Spain team captain Sergi Bruguera said in a statement.

"We hope he recovers soon and we thank him for his support for the Spanish team in the Davis Cup."

He will be replaced by world number 52 Albert Ramos-Vinolas for the September 14-16 clash against the defending champions as Spain attempt to reach their first final since 2012.

Nadal was trailing Juan Martin del Potro two sets to love in New York on Friday before tendinitis in his knee, a long-standing problem for the 17-time Grand Slam champion, saw him limp off the court. 

"I know what I have," Nadal said afterwards. "I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible."

He added: "It's tough, these moments, but on the other hand I'm going to keep going and I'm going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities."

It was the second major Nadal has hobbled out of this year, having retired in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a torn hip muscle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Davis Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality