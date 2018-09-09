Home Sport Tennis

Mike Bryan, Jack Sock win US Open men's doubles title, but remain a temporary team

The pair won its second straight Grand Slam doubles title together, beating Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-1

Published: 09th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jack Sock (L) and Mike Bryan hold the trophy after defeating Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the men's doubles final of the US Open 2018 | AP

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Mike Bryan, now with more Grand Slam doubles titles than any man, can pick his partnership next year.

He can go back to twin brother Bob, who expects to return from a hip injury.

Or he can stick with Jack Sock, keeping together a perfect pairing in Grand Slam tournaments.

"I think Bob is maybe the front-runner if he gets healthy," Mike said.

Sock sure has given him something to think about, though.

The pair won its second straight Grand Slam doubles title together, beating Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-1 on Friday at the US Open.

That gave Mike Bryan his 18th Grand Slam doubles title, breaking a tie with John Newcombe, and at 40 years, 4 months he became the oldest Grand Slam doubles champion in the professional era.

Six of his titles, also a record, have come at the US Open.

The first 16 titles came with Bob, who was sidelined. So Mike contacted Sock, a past doubles champion at Wimbledon who wasn't planning to play this year so he could focus on singles.

Sock quickly reconsidered.

"They are the greatest team to ever play this sport in doubles, and to be able to be a part of that on the same side of the court — I mean, I have played against them many times, and seeing what that looks like is not fun," Sock said. "So, to be on the same side with one of them and to now hold two pretty big trophies is extra special."

Bryan and Sock, seeded third, are the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles since Mike and Bob won four in a row from 2012-13. They are the first pair to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year since Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge in 2003.

So what about the idea of keeping a good thing going?

"If Bob and I lose our first match, then we'll talk," Mike said.

He added that his brother has been supportive of the team, and even called and talked to both players immediately after the match. Mike said his success with Sock has motivated Bob in his recovery to come back and leave tennis on his own terms, instead of because of injury.

He joked to Sock that maybe he could play Bob for his spot, though Sock understands he's just temporary.

"I'm the triplet now, I think," he said.

Kubot and Melo, seeded seventh, were trying to win their second major together, having won Wimbledon in 2017.

 
Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Bryan Jack Sock US Open men's doubles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality