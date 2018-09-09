Home Sport Tennis

Sweat, friends and bagels: The making of Japan's tenis sensation Naomi Osaka

In an age of robotic press conferences, Osaka breezes in, confesses to being fond of sweating, eating 500 bagels a day and having only one friend.

Published: 09th September 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, is hugged by her mom, Tamaki Osaka, after defeating Serena Williams is the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. | AP

By AFP

NEW YORK: In an age of robotic press conferences where players are staying focussed and taking it one match at a time, Naomi Osaka breezes in, confesses to being fond of sweating, eating 500 bagels a day and having only one friend.

It's all peppered with liberal doses of 'likes', 'you knows' and 'stuff'.

And it made her the breakout star of the 2018 US Open where on Saturday she became first Japanese to win a Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over childhood idol Serena Williams in a controversial final.

"It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals," she said before turning to the American on the trophy podium.

"I'm really grateful I was able to play with you, thank you."

Osaka wasn't even two years old when Williams won the first of her six US Opens in 1999.

Born on October 16, 1997 in appropriately -- Osaka, Japan, she was still a year away from moving to the United States on a permanent basis.

Her Haitian father Leonard met and married her mother Tamaki having decamped to Japan from New York where he had studied.

Now based in Boca Raton, Florida, Osaka has dual Japanese-American citizenship.

It's a status that could help explain what her coach Sascha Bajin describes as her innocence.

When Osaka performs media duties with her own national press, she takes questions in Japanese but replies in English, apologising for not knowing the appropriate word when she does resort to her mother tongue.

Despite that she is careful not to be seen as disrespectful.

-- 'Super-awesome' Japan --

"When you go to Japan, everything is totally awesome and you're having the time of your life," she says.

"Every day you go out and you eat good food and stuff. 

"When I go to Japan, I don't feel like I'm at home. I feel like it's a super-awesome extended vacation that I don't want to leave."

Despite being a relative rookie on tour, Osaka has developed into a big-stage player.

Standing an impressive 1.80m (5ft 11in), she made her Grand Slam debut at the 2016 Australian Open, coming through qualifying to make the third round where it took former champion Victoria Azarenka to stop her.

Current number one Simona Halep halted her progress at the French Open in the third round that year while at the US Open, she gave up a 5-1 lead in the final set to lose to Madison Keys, the player she beat to make Saturday's final.

Before this year's trip to New York, she registered her best Slam run at the Australian Open in January where she made the last 16 and where Halep again proved her downfall.

So, it wasn't a surprise when her first WTA title came at one of the non-Slam's grandest stages, the prestigious Indian Wells event.

Out in the southern Californian desert, she knocked out Maria Sharapova in the first round, Halep in the semi-finals before lifting the title with victory over Daria Kasatkina.

In seven matches, she dropped only one set.

The following week, she defeated Williams in her opening match in Miami.

Like Williams, Osaka has enjoyed a sibling rivalry although nowhere near as intense and barrier-breaking as Serena and her sister Venus.

Big sister Mari Osaka is also a professional who this week was playing on the second-tier circuit in Switzerland, losing in the quarter-finals of a $60,000 event.

Victory on Saturday earned Naomi $3,800,000 but she remembers the days when her older sister was the best player in the Osaka household.

"When I was practicing with my dad, if my sister wasn't there, I don't think I would have made it," she said.

"She beat me 6-0 until I was 15, and then I don't know what happened but one day I beat her 6-2. I'm not sure if you call that a rivalry if someone beats you every day 6-0 for 15 years."

After Saturday, there will be no more arguments in the Osaka household as a new star was born on the WTA circuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naomi Osaka US Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality