Home Sport Tennis

Wrist and reward: Juan Martin del Potro back amongst elite

Even his rival for the US Open title, 13-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, has a hard-time rooting against Del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner who has painstakingly rebuilt his career.

Published: 09th September 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, hit tennis ball to fans following a match against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. | AP

By AFP

NEW YORK: Juan Martin del Potro brought is own cheering section to the US Open, but in truth, the "gentle giant" from Argentina has the backing of the entire tennis world.

Even his rival for the US Open title, 13-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, has a hard-time rooting against Del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner who has painstakingly rebuilt his career after years of wrist injuries threatened to derail it.

"He treats others the way he wants others to treat him," Djokovic said of the respect Del Potro commands in the locker room. "I think that's why people love him."

New York fans took the "Tower of Tandil" to their hearts in 2009, won over by the soft-spoken player with the out-sized 6ft 6in (1.98m) frame and overpowering game.

The love affair with New York runs both ways.

"I won my only Grand Slam here," del Potro said. "When I was a kid, I mix watching soccer and the US Open, that's it.

"I can't believe that I will have the chance to play another Grand Slam final here, which is my favorite tournament," del Potro said after reaching the final when defending champion Rafael Nadal quit their semi-final when trailing by two sets because of a knee injury.

"It would be special to me. And in the finals, anything can happen."

That sense of possibility was lost to Del Potro for years as he sought in vain for a solution to painful wrist injuries.

Unable to defend his title in 2010, he reached a lowpoint in 2015, playing just four ATP matches.

"I was close to quit this sport because I couldn't find a way to fix my wrist problems," he said. "I got depressed for couple of months also. That was the bad moment for me."

The boistrous buddies backing him this week are the childhood friends who helped him through those dark days, but they aren't alone in their support for a player whose generosity shines through.

"He respects everyone," Djokovic said. "He fights every match from the first to the last point. I think people can relate to that and appreciate what he brings to the tennis."

There's plenty to appreciate in his game as well. The massive forehand and punishing serve of his early years remain, the two-handed backhand has begun to reappear, along with the slice backhand Del Potro introduced to reduce the stress on his wrists.

- Putting himself out there -

Roger Federer, beaten by Del Potro in the Indian Wells final in March, was impressed by Del Potro's willingness to reinvent his game.

"What's interesting is that he put himself out there with no double-hander (backhand) almost," Federer said. 

"I guess he knew it was going to probably not be enough against some players, but he was happy enough playing this way, which I admire a lot.

"That's why I'm also very happy for him."

His extended time away from the game may have denied the 29-year-old Del Potro a chance to elbow his way in among the game's "Big Four" of Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray.

But his 10 career wins over number one-ranked players are the most by any player never to hold the number one ranking -- and further proof, Djokovic said, that Del Potro is among the elite.

"That shows the quality that he has," Djokovic said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juan Martin del Potro US Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality