Home Sport Tennis

After Serena controversy, Australian Open head wants clarity on in-match coaching

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said coaching, which is allowed a Women's Tennis Association events but not at men's or Grand Slam tournaments, remained a grey area.

Published: 10th September 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Open Tournament director Craig Tiley with Billie Jean King, former ladies singles champion. (Photo: File / AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: World tennis chiefs need to clarify their position on in-match coaching to prevent another incident after Serena Williams' US Open meltdown, the head of the Australian Open said Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was warned for receiving coaching from the players' box during Saturday's final, triggering a row with the chair umpire in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka.

Williams was docked a point for smashing a racquet and she called umpire Carlos Ramos a "thief" and a "liar", an outburst for which she was sanctioned a game at a critical juncture in the second set.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said coaching, which is allowed a Women's Tennis Association events but not at men's or Grand Slam tournaments, remained a grey area.

"It all centred around coaching. The sport has to really get itself sorted out on what it does with coaching," he told reporters.

"Are we going to have coaching? Are we not going to have coaching? What is it going to look like?" The sport needs to get together and sort it out. Once that's sorted out, we don't have the issue."

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted that he was coaching -- although it was not clear if she saw his gestures -- and insisted the practice was common.

"Yes, I was coaching just like everybody else. We have to stop this hypocrisy," he said.

WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon has also said the sport should examine the rules on coaching, noting that his organisation allows on-court coaching during regular tour events if a player requests it.

Despite the furore, Tiley said it should not overshadow the emergence of Osaka.

He called her performance "unbelievable" and forecast a major boon for the Australian Open, which bills itself as the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific.

"For us as the Grand Slam in the Asia-Pacific, to have a player from Japan, the first time ever a player from Japan to win that title in the fashion that she did, is particularly exciting," he said.

"We all see how the Japanese fans flock to see Kei Nishikori.It's going to have a significant positive impact on our Open, on our fans. "

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Serena williams US open final controversy coaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike