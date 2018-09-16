Home Sport Tennis

Croatia beat US to set up Davis Cup final with France 

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.

Published: 16th September 2018 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Croatia's Borna Coric (C) celebrates with his team after defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States in their Davis Cup semifinal singles match | AP

By AFP

ZADAR (CROATIA): Croatia will meet France in the Davis Cup final after defeating the United States 3-2 as Borna Coric triumphed in the decisive match in Zadar on Sunday.

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.

Croatia will play in their third final in November, after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

Croatia have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings.

They also faced France in the final of this summer's football World Cup, with Les Bleus winning 4-2.

Coric's victory followed Sam Querrey's surprise win over world number six Marin Cilic 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's first match which hauled the visitors level at 2-2.

Both Cilic and Coric had won their singles matches on Friday, before the US cut Croatia's lead to 2-1 as Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in a dramatic doubles rubber on Saturday.

Jim Courier's team were without two top players -- John Isner, the world number 10 who stayed home for family reasons, and the injured Jack Sock.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Davis Cup final Croatia tennis team Croatia Vs France Borna Coric

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi