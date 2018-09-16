Purav Raja-Rameez Junaid lift Istanbul Challenger title

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Purav Raja of India and his partner Rameez Junaid of Australia won the doubles title after beating second-seeded pair of Timur Khabibulin of Kazakhstan and Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine in the final of $ 75,000 Istanbul Challenger in Turkey.

The final emerging Raja-Junaid as winners by 7-6(4) 4-6 10-7 lasted for 106 minutes.

The winner duo received a cash award of $ 4,650 and 90 points.

As many as 15 double faults, including eight by Raja-Junaid, were committed.

Both pairs served two aces each.

Junaid-Raja saved three of seven break points while Khabibulin-Manafov saved six out of nine.

Raja-Junaild won 79 per cent first service (31/39) while their opponents won 65 per cent first service (32/49).