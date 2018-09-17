Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal maintains ATP rankings top spot

Rafael Nadal continued to lead the rankings despite his forced retirement at the US Open over a knee injury.

Rafael Nadal

ATP world number one Rafael Nadal (File | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 8,760 points, ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The Spaniard continued to lead the rankings despite his forced retirement at the US Open over a knee injury, which also made him miss the Davis Cup semifinal against France on Sunday, reports Efe news.

Top-10 list witnessed no change as Serbia's Novak Djokovic is still occupying the third position, followed by Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Meanwhile, Argentine Guido Andreozzi rocketed 11 places to the 97th, following his victory at the Pekao Szczecin Open played at Szczecin, Poland against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,760 Points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,900

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,445

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,980

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,890

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,715

7. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,755

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

9. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,595

10. John Isner (US) 3,470.

Rafael Nadal ATP rankings

