Grand Slam stars Marin Cilic and Kevin Anderson likely to be back for Pune meet

The two players, who headlined the inaugural edition at Pune after the event moved from Chennai, have more or less confirmed their participation, according to an insider.

Croatia's Marin Cilic

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two 2018 Grand Slam finalists will be the major stars at the 2019 Tata Open Maharashtra.

Marin Cilic and Kevin Anderson, two players who headlined the inaugural edition at Pune after the event moved from Chennai, have ‘more or less confirmed their participation’, according to an insider.

However, no members of the Big Four — Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal — will be on show as they have once again decided to skip South Asia’s only ATP World Tour event.

A high-ranking tournament member had outlined the tournament’s plan to bring at least one of the above-mentioned four to Pune in 2019 but that will not be possible.

“They are all very expensive for us,” a tournament insider said. “The field is likely to be similar to that of last year. What I can say now is that last year’s big names will be back.”

While World No 6 Cilic and World No 9 Anderson are likely to be only top-10 (as of date) players, don’t rule out a few familiar names from coming back to play in the country’s richest international competition. “Our list is not yet finalised, we are talking to one or two other players so hopefully there are a few surprises,” the insider added. The surprises could also include a fast-rising young player who has had a number of eye-catching performances which has helped him zoom up the rankings.   Veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon sprang a surprise by lifting the crown last year. 

DC draw on September 26 

The draw for the 24-nation Davis Cup qualifying competition next February will be held on September 26. India will be one of the 12 unseeded teams in the pot and will get the opportunity to host it if they are drawn first. 

