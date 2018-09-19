Home Sport Tennis

Nick Kyrgios 'pep talk' umpire suspended: Reports

Swedish official Mohamed Lahyani triggered controversy last month after coming down from his chair to give advice to Kyrgios during his second round game against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nick Kyrgios (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The US Open umpire criticised for giving Australia's Nick Kyrgios a pep talk has been hit with a two-week suspension, reports said.

Swedish official Mohamed Lahyani triggered controversy last month after coming down from his chair to give advice to Kyrgios during his second round game against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The US Open later said Lahyani "went beyond protocol" with his conduct.

"I want to help you," Lahyani could be heard telling Kyrgios, who was a set and 3-0 down at the time.

"This isn't you. I know that. I have seen your matches. You are great for tennis."

Kyrgios subsequently captured 19 of the next 25 games, claiming a 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-0 win.

ALSO READ: US Open: Frustrated umpire tells Nick Kyrgios to try harder

"The US Open determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani's conduct during Thursday's second-round match involving Nick Kyrgios and Pierre-Hugues Herbert went beyond protocol," a US Open statement said.

Reports citing the ATP on Tuesday said Lahyani, 52, had been suspended for two weeks over the incident.

"Lahyani's actions in the match were deemed to have compromised the impartiality that is required of an official," the ATP was quoted as saying.

Lahyani's suspension means he missed the China Open in Beijing and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Kyrgios last month insisted that Lahyani's intervention had not influenced his performance.

However players, coaches and fans accused Lahyani of overstepping the mark.

"It's not the umpire's role to go down from the chair. But I get what he was trying to do. He behaves the way he behaves," said 20-time major winner Roger Federer.

"You as an umpire take a decision on the chair, do you like it or don't you like it. But you don't go and speak like that, in my opinion."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios Kyrgios umpire pep talk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju